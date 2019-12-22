Patriots' Julian Edelman: Five catches in division clincher

Edelman hauled in five of six targets for 72 receiving yards during Saturday's 24-17 win against Buffalo.

The wily veteran receiver entered New England's pivotal Week 16 matchup dealing with knee and shoulder issues, but he continues to be a reliable, high-floor option nonetheless. Outside of a two-catch performance against the Bengals last Sunday, Edelman has produced at least five receptions and 47 receiving yards in every game dating back to Week 5, while also providing six total touchdowns during that span. With New England still having potential to secure a first-round bye in the regular-season finale, there is motivation for Tom Brady to push the ball to his most-trusted target Edelman in a matchup against Miami's No. 24 pass defense.