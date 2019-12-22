Patriots' Julian Edelman: Five catches in division clincher
Edelman hauled in five of six targets for 72 receiving yards during Saturday's 24-17 win against Buffalo.
The wily veteran receiver entered New England's pivotal Week 16 matchup dealing with knee and shoulder issues, but he continues to be a reliable, high-floor option nonetheless. Outside of a two-catch performance against the Bengals last Sunday, Edelman has produced at least five receptions and 47 receiving yards in every game dating back to Week 5, while also providing six total touchdowns during that span. With New England still having potential to secure a first-round bye in the regular-season finale, there is motivation for Tom Brady to push the ball to his most-trusted target Edelman in a matchup against Miami's No. 24 pass defense.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Returns to action•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Under evaluation for head injury•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suits up against the Bills•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable for Week 16•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Remains limited Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...