Patriots' Julian Edelman: Four catches in Brown's debut
Edelman caught all four of his targets for 51 yards and added a one-yard rush in Sunday's 43-0 win over Miami.
Edelman tied with new top wideout Antonio Brown for the team lead in catches while coming up five yards short of Brown's team-high receiving total, though the slot receiver was kept out of the end zone while Brown hauled in a touchdown in his Patriots debut. The entire passing game didn't need to kick it into high gear in this blowout, but there should be enough volume to go around for Edelman even with Brown on board, and Edelman should benefit from decreased defensive attention moving forward.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Leads team in targets•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Possible role reduction•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Good to go Week 1•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Escapes with no thumb injury•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Makes cameo in preseason finale•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: In uniform Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...