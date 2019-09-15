Patriots' Julian Edelman: Four catches in Brown's debut

Edelman caught all four of his targets for 51 yards and added a one-yard rush in Sunday's 43-0 win over Miami.

Edelman tied with new top wideout Antonio Brown for the team lead in catches while coming up five yards short of Brown's team-high receiving total, though the slot receiver was kept out of the end zone while Brown hauled in a touchdown in his Patriots debut. The entire passing game didn't need to kick it into high gear in this blowout, but there should be enough volume to go around for Edelman even with Brown on board, and Edelman should benefit from decreased defensive attention moving forward.