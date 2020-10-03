Edelman (knee) and the Patriots will not play the Chiefs in their scheduled Sunday matchup and the NFL instead hopes to move the game to Monday or Tuesday after players from both sides tested positive for COVID-19.

If the game does indeed go forward with merely a slight delay, that would give Edelman extra time to rest his banged-up knee, though he's been listed as questionable throughout the season and has continued to play, so the extra days may not make much of a difference. Additionally, he'll be paired with backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, as Cam Newton was one of the players whose positive tests caused the postponement. It's also worth noting that original reports surrounding the Steelers/Titans game were that it would merely be delayed by a day or two due to the Titans' positive tests, but that game eventually got cancelled entirely and will be played during a later week. The same thing could happen here as well.