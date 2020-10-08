Edelman (knee) and the Patriots are now slated to face the Broncos on Monday night, ESPN.com reports.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, but the contest will now take place Monday, with Jeff Howe of The Athletic relaying that the Patriots plan to conduct virtual meetings Friday and then take the practice field Saturday. Edelman was listed as limited Wednesday and Thursday on the Patriots' practice estimations, but there's nothing to suggest that he won't be available for Week 5 action.