Patriots' Julian Edelman: Gets 10 touches
Edelman caught seven of 12 targets for 47 yards in Monday night's 33-0 win over the Jets. He also rushed three times for 20 yards.
Edelman once again led the team in looks from quarterback Tom Brady, but it marked the first time this season he carried the ball more than once. With the help of that extra ground production, Edelman made up for an uncharacteristic drop just before halftime. After back-to-back outings of 100-plus yards, Edelman was more limited in Monday's blowout, which saw rookie Jakobi Meyers tie his yardage total and tailback James White (59) pace the Pats. In Week 8, Edelman returns to New England to face a Cleveland pass defense ranked sixth in yards allowed per game (219.3).
