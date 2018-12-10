Patriots' Julian Edelman: Gets into end zone Sunday

Edelman hauled in nine of 12 targets, turning in 86 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 34-33 loss to the Dolphins.

Edelman has paced all New England pass catchers with nine targets per game since returning from suspension in Week 5, edging scatback James White for that distinction (8.6 targets per contest for White). Certainly the most trusted wide receiver among Tom Brady's arsenal of offensive weapons, Edelman has transformed a healthy workload into steady fantasy production, with at least four catches or a touchdown in eight of his nine appearances. In Week 15 he'll be opposing a Steelers defense that entered the weekend as one the NFL's more sturdy units against opposing wideouts, with a catch rate of 61.7 percent and fewer than 2,000 receiving yards allowed to the position this year (among league's 13 best units in both categories).