Patriots' Julian Edelman: Gets into end zone Sunday
Edelman hauled in nine of 12 targets, turning in 86 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 34-33 loss to the Dolphins.
Edelman has paced all New England pass catchers with nine targets per game since returning from suspension in Week 5, edging scatback James White for that distinction (8.6 targets per contest for White). Certainly the most trusted wide receiver among Tom Brady's arsenal of offensive weapons, Edelman has transformed a healthy workload into steady fantasy production, with at least four catches or a touchdown in eight of his nine appearances. In Week 15 he'll be opposing a Steelers defense that entered the weekend as one the NFL's more sturdy units against opposing wideouts, with a catch rate of 61.7 percent and fewer than 2,000 receiving yards allowed to the position this year (among league's 13 best units in both categories).
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Catches three passes•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Scores key touchdown in Week 12 win•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Practices fully•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Present for practice•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Avoids serious injury•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Exits game with ankle injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14