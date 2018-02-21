Patriots' Julian Edelman: Goes through workout Tuesday

Edelman (knee) was able to run with resistance bands Tuesday, NBC Sports Boston reports.

At this point in his rehab from October surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, Edelman seems to have progressed as anticipated. It's still likely that he'll face limitations by the time the Patriots' offseason program begins, but the expectation remains that he'll be a full participant for training camp. Edelman, who will turn 32 in May and is under contract through 2019, should settle back into his normal role as the team's top slot receiver during the upcoming season.