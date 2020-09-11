Edelman (knee) heads into Week 1 minus an injury designation.
Edelman was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, a trend toward managing his reps that could become a pattern, but the Patriots' top pass catcher was never in danger of missing Sunday's season opener against the Dolphins. The 34-year-old racked up a career-high 1,117 receiving yards last season on 100 catches to go along with six TDs. He did that with Tom Brady at QB and will now have to adjust to catching passes from Cam Newton. To date, the two appear to have solid on-field chemistry, but some sort of statistical regression is plausible. Edelman does, however, remain a vital cog in the New England offense and thus should maintain steady weekly volume.
