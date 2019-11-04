Patriots' Julian Edelman: Good to go Sunday night
Edelman (chest/shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Ravens.
With his active status confirmed, look for Edelman - who will continue playing through his aches and pains - to maintain his high-volume role in the Patriots offense Sunday. Halfway through his team's 2019 slate, Edelman has been targeted 79 times (sixth in the NFL heading into Week 9 action) and has racked up 53 catches for 574 yards and four TDs, while helping his team carve out an 8-0 record.
