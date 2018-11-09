Patriots' Julian Edelman: Good to go this week
Edelman (ankle) does not carry a Week 10 injury designation in advance of Sunday's game against the Titans.
After being limited Wednesday and Thursday, both Edelman and Cordarrelle Patterson (neck) were removed from the team's injury report Friday. As a result, the Patriots list six players as questionable this week, in a game that will feature a coaching matchup between Bill Belichick and one of his former players, Mike Vrabel. Now minus an injury designation, Edelman is poised to maintain his high volume role in the New England offense on Sunday.
