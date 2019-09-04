Patriots' Julian Edelman: Good to go Week 1

Edelman (thumb) didn't appear Wednesday on the Patriots' Week 1 injury report.

Though Edelman didn't see any snaps after he took a hard fall on his left hand during the Patriots' preseason finale, the team downplayed his early departure afterward. His absence from Wednesday's injury report confirms that slot ace will be ready to play Sunday against the Steelers. As such, Edelman is poised to maintain his high-volume role in New England's passing attack.

