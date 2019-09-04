Patriots' Julian Edelman: Good to go
Edelman is not listed on the Patriots' Week 1 injury report.
Though Edelman -- who had been bouncing back from a thumb injury -- didn't see any more snaps after he took a hard fall on his left hand during the Patriots' preseason finale, that was something the team downplayed afterward. His absence from Wednesday's injury report confirms that slot ace will be ready to play Sunday against the Steelers, and as such is poised to maintain his high-volume role in New England's passing offense.
