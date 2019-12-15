Patriots' Julian Edelman: Held to nine yards in win
Edelman caught two of five targets for nine yards during Sunday's 34-13 win over the Bengals.
Sunday's performance was Edelman's most meager of the season, a product of Tom Brady's continued struggles and a Patriots defense and running game that took over the contest. Still, Edelman is arguably the only member of the Patriots' passing attack that maintains consistent fantasy value. Sunday snapped a streak of eight consecutive games with double-digit targets as Edelman remains one of the few players on the squad with an established rapport with Brady. That rapport will be tested Sunday against a Buffalo defense that held Edelman to his previous season-low in yardage, a 30-yard outing in Week 4.
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as active Sunday•
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Status hinges on pregame workout•
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Travels with team to Cincy•
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable•
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Logs limited practice Thursday•
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Back at practice•
