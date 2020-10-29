Edelman underwent what Adam Schefter of ESPN refers to as "a precautionary standard knee procedure" Thursday morning.
Edelman is thus expected to miss "some period of time," according to the report and that includes Sunday's game against the Bills, per both Schefter and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. With N'Keal Harry iffy this week due to a concussion, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski are currently the Patriots' healthiest wide receiver options.
