Patriots' Julian Edelman: In line to play
Edelman (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, is on track to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Edelman was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but there was never much doubt about his Week 13 status. His availability will be confirmed around 6:50 p.m. ET, when the Patriots unveil the inactive list.
