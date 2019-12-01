Play

Patriots' Julian Edelman: In line to play

Edelman (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, is on track to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Edelman was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but there was never much doubt about his Week 13 status. His availability will be confirmed around 6:50 p.m. ET, when the Patriots unveil the inactive list.

