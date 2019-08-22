Patriots' Julian Edelman: In uniform Thursday

Edelman was in uniform prior to Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Edelman did some work on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium prior to the contest, so there's no guarantee that he'll see much, if any, action Thursday night, but it's nonetheless a good sign that he's in uniform after having just recently been removed from the Patriots' non-football injury list due to a thumb injury.

