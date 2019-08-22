Patriots' Julian Edelman: In uniform Thursday
Edelman was in uniform prior to Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Edelman did some work on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium prior to the contest, so there's no guarantee that he'll see much, if any, action Thursday night, but it's nonetheless a good sign that he's in uniform after having just recently been removed from the Patriots' non-football injury list due to a thumb injury.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Could sit Thursday's game out•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Removed from NFI list•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Practicing in pads•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Tending to broken thumb•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Officially on NFI list•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Out three weeks with thumb injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...
-
QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last...