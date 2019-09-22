Patriots' Julian Edelman: Injury not too serious
Edelman's (ribs) injury is not believed to be serious, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Edelman "should be OK", a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, according to Reiss. With the Patriots releasing Antonio Brown earlier in the week, losing Edelman as well would have been a major blow to the offense ahead of a Week 4 matchup with a Bills team that's tied for the AFC East lead with a 3-0 record. While we're still awaiting official word on his status, it's safe to say that Edelman has at least avoided a major injury.
