Patriots' Julian Edelman: Knee feeling better
Edelman, who is slated to serve a four-game suspension to start the season, relayed Tuesday that his surgically repaired knee continues to improve, NESN.com reports. "It's definitely feeling better and better," Edelman noted. "That's for sure. There's still things you have days where it's like, oh, this is tired. This. That. Our training staff has been working hard. They've been on top of it, and just doing all the little stuff, little exercises to keep stuff strengthened, this, that. It's been a grind."
It's been just over a year since Edelman tore his ACL in the Patriots' third preseason game in 2017 and while his suspension is obviously not a desirable outcome, it does afford the 32-year-old PPR stalwart added healing/prep time in advance of his scheduled return to regular-season action in Week 5. Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Edelman is preparing to play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Giants for some final tune-up work before his suspension kicks in this weekend. In Edelman's early season absence, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson are in line to head the team's wideout corps.
