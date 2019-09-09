Patriots' Julian Edelman: Leads team in targets

Edelman hauled in six receptions (11 targets) for 83 yards in Sunday's 33-3 rout of Pittsburgh. He also rushed once for eight yards and completed a pass on a trick play for 32 yards.

Edelman and Brady put on a clinic against the Steelers' man coverage, running drags and slants to convert crucial drive-extending plays. The Patriots' recent acquisition of Antonio Brown will add another mouth to feed to this receiving corps, but Edelman's job as the team's slot man should go unchallenged. The 2018 Super Bowl MVP should remain a solid PPR option against the Dolphins in Week 2.