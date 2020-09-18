Edelman (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.

Edelman is going through his precise practice plan from a week ago, when he followed back-to-back limited sessions with no designation whatsoever Friday. In Week 1 against the Dolphins, he played 58 percent of the offensive snaps en route to five catches (on seven targets) for 57 yards and a 23-yard carry. Friday's injury report will reveal Edelman's status heading into the weekend.

