Edelman (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.
Edelman is going through his precise practice plan from a week ago, when he followed back-to-back limited sessions with no designation whatsoever Friday. In Week 1 against the Dolphins, he played 58 percent of the offensive snaps en route to five catches (on seven targets) for 57 yards and a 23-yard carry. Friday's injury report will reveal Edelman's status heading into the weekend.
