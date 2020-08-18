Though Edelman (undisclosed) was present for the start of practice Tuesday, he "was noticeably absent after that," Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

It's possible that the Patriots' top pass-catcher was simply getting a routine break, with an eye toward keeping him fresh and healthy in advance of Week 1. Assuming no lingering injury concerns, once Edelman resumes practicing fully, he'll look to continue building his rapport with Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham, as the team prepares to open the season without long-time franchise signal-caller Tom Brady. While Edelman will no longer have Brady throwing him passes, regardless of who helms the team in Week 1, the 34-year-old should retain a stable floor in PPR formats, though his volume/upside could take a bit of a hit if the team's offense trends toward run-heavy in 2020.