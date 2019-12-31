Play

Patriots' Julian Edelman: Limited at practice Tuesday

Edelman (knee/shoulder) was a limited participant at Tuesday's practice.

Edelman played through the knee and shoulder issues Week 17 but secured only three of seven targets for 27 yards, while also having a fumble. The fact the 33-year-old is beginning the week as a limited participant bodes well for his availability in the wild-card matchup with Tennessee. However, the lack of a bye week likely means Edelman will remain less than 100 percent in the playoffs.

