Edelman (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Edelman has been managing a knee issue of late, but after logging 56 of 69 snaps on offense in Week 3's win over the Raiders, there's no reason to think he'll miss Sunday's game against the Chiefs, given that there's been no reported setbacks for the Patriots' top pass-catcher. After hauling in just two of his six targets for 23 yards this past Sunday, Edelman will look to bounce back this weekend in a game that could well feature a more pass-heavy New England attack versus 3-0 Kansas City.
