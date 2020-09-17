Edelman (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
The Patriots held Edelman back in the first two practices of Week 1 prep before removing him from the injury report entirely Friday. He proceeded to play 58 percent of the snaps on offense Sunday against the Dolphins, which led to five catches (on seven targets) for 57 yards and one carry for 23 yards. The 80 yards from scrimmage was something Edelman accomplished seven times in 17 games (including playoffs) last season, while he had at least five receptions on 12 occasions. As a result, he's more reliable in PPR formats, especially as he continues to develop a rapport with Cam Newton.