Play

Patriots' Julian Edelman: Limited by shoulder issue

Edelman (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Edelman avoided the Patriots' Week 11 injury report, but he's back on it thanks to his Wednesday limitations. Given that he saw action on 89 percent of the team's snaps on offense in this past Sunday's win over the Eagles, however, we'd be surprised in Edelman's status for Sunday's game against the Cowboys is in any danger. That's more than can be said of fellow receivers Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion), who were both sidelined Wednesday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories