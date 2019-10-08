Patriots' Julian Edelman: Limited during low-speed practice
Edelman (chest) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.
The Patriots had a walkthrough Tuesday, so Edelman's practice status isn't necessarily indicative of his chances of playing Thursday versus the Giants. There isn't any legitimate concern about his status for Thursday, though, as Edelman logged a full workload despite his chest injury in Week 5.
