Patriots' Julian Edelman: Limited in practice

Edelman (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Edelman carried the same injury into the Week 12 win over the Cowboys, but ultimately suited up and recorded eight catches for 93 yards on 12 targets. No reports surfaced after the game suggesting that Edelman suffered a setback, so there's reason to suspected his limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related.

