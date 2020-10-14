Edelman (knee) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
The Patriots have been managing Edelman's practice reps in recent weeks, so it's probably safe to assume that his limited listing was a matter of maintenance. Edelman has suited up for all four of New England's games to date, logging 18 receptions for 294 yards and no touchdowns.
