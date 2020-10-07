Edelman (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald reports.
The Patriots elected not hold a practice Wednesday due to cornerbacker Stephon Gilmore's positive COVID-19 test, but Edelman being listed as a limited practice participant has been a routine occurrence, as the team has been managing his reps. At this stage, however, Edelman's availability for Sunday's game against the Broncos doesn't appear in danger.
