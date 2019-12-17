Patriots' Julian Edelman: Limited to begin Week 16 prep
Edelman (knee/shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.
While it's normally a positive sign for any player to begin the week with some form of activity in practice, Edelman's limited work shouldn't be taken as evidence that he'll approach Saturday's game against the Bills at close to full strength. In the Patriots' 34-13 win over the Bengals this past weekend, Edelman was visibly hobbled as he moved about the field, finishing the day with two catches for nine yards on five targets while playing only 62 percent of New England's offensive snaps. Michael Giardi of NFL Network relayed Monday that Edelman had been playing through tendon damage in his left knee, an issue the wideout will attempt to manage for the final two regular-season contests and any playoff games that follow.
