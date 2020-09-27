Edelman (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Edelman, who the Patriots listed as questionable, also approached last Sunday's game against Seattle with that designation, before ultimately playing and catching eight of his 11 targets for a career-high 179 yards in New England's 35-30 loss. Game flow will determine his Week 3 volume, but even in the post Tom Brady-era, Edelman remains a favored target in the team's Cam Newton-led passing attack.
