Edelman (knee) was listed as a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Edelman was also limited at practice last week and was listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Seahawks. He ended up hauling in eight of his 11 targets for a career-high 179 yards in the Patriots' loss and with no reported setbacks in the contest, we suspect that Edelman's listed limitations Wednesday are maintenance-related.
