Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as limited Friday
Edelman (chest) remained limited at practice Friday.
Edelman has been playing through his chest injury of late and there's no reason to expect that to be any different in Week 7, even if the Patriots choose to officially list him as questionable for Monday night's game against the Jets. Meanwhile, the availability of fellow starting receiver Josh Gordon (knee/ankle) is actually cloudy, but on the plus side, the team could welcome Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) back to the lineup after a one-game absence.
