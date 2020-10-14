Edelman (knee) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimation.
The Patriots have been managing Edelman's practice reps, so we'll assume this is a routine listing for the team's top pass-catcher, who's suited up for all four of New England's games to date, en route to logging an 18/294-0 stat line in that span.
