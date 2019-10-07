Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as limited on practice estimate

Edelman (chest) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimation.

Edelman was on the field for 72 of the Patriots' 78 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-7 win over Washington en route to catching eight of his nine targets for 110 yards and a TD. With no reported setbacks related to the chest/rib injury he's been working through, there's no reason to believe that Edelman's status for Thursday's game against the Giants is in any danger.

