Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as limited Wednesday

Edelman (heel) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Edelman is a newcomer to the injury report this week, joining nine other Patriots listed as limited at practice Wednesday. In his second contest back from a four-game suspension, Edelman logged 71 (out of a possible 78) snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 43-40 win over the Chiefs. With no reported setbacks, we'd be surprised if the team's slot ace is in any danger of missing this weekend's game against the Bears, but we'll track his status in the coming days, nonetheless.

