Edelman (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Seahawks after practicing in a limited fashion all week, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

As is fellow wide receiver N'Keal Harry (shoulder), though we'd be surprised is either missed Sunday's game. Though Edelman was only on the field for 58 percent of the Patriots offensive snaps in Week 1's win over the Dolphins, he logged five catches (on a team-high seven targets) for 57 yards, while adding a 23-yard carry. Assuming Edelman suits up in Week 2, he'll remain a key target for QB Cam Newton, who seems likely to throw more passes than he did against Miami, when he logged just 19 attempts.