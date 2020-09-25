Edelman (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after logging limited practices this week.

The same applies to fellow wide receiver N'Keal Harry (ankle). Edelman approached Week 2's game against Seattle listed as questionable as well, ultimately suiting up and hauling in eight of his 11 targets for a career-high 179 yards in the Patriots' 35-30 loss. With no reported setbacks since then, it would be a big surprise to see Edelman sit out this Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET contest.