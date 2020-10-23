Edelman (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after practicing in a limited fashion this past week.

Edelman's official Week 7 availability will confirmed upon the release of the Patriots' inactives prior to Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, but we fully expect him to be available as usual this weekend. The veteran pass catcher continues to manage a knee issue, but he hasn't missed a game to date. He'll look to bounce back along with his teammates Sunday after hauling in just two of his six targets for eight yards and completing both of his passing attempts for 38 yards in the squad's Week 6 loss to the Broncos. Working in favor New England's passing attack this time around is the fact that the 49ers will be minus the services of their starting safeties, Jaquiski Tartt (groin), and Jimmie Ward (quad).