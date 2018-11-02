Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Edelman (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Fellow receivers Josh Gordon (hamstring) and Cordarrelle Patterson (neck) are also listed as questionable, but back-to-back practice appearances Thursday and Friday should ease most of the concerns about Edelman's availability. The slot wideout missed practice Wednesday while tending to an illness, but he seems to have made a full recovery from the ailment, given that it's an ankle injury at the root of his designation. Added clarity on Edelman's status will hopefully come before the first wave of games Sunday, as the Patriots and Packers are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST.
