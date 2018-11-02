Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable for Sunday night game

Edelman (ankle) is among the 13 players the Patriots listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Packers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Fellow receivers Josh Gordon (hamstring) and Cordarrelle Patterson (neck) are also listed as questionable by the team, but back-to-back practice appearances on Edelman's part after an absence Wednesday when he was feeling under the weather, put the slot ace on track to play Sunday night. We'll look for added clarity on that front prior to the first wave of kickoffs this weekend, but we'd be surprised if Edelman wasn't available for his usual duties in Week 9.