Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable for Thursday's game

Edelman (chest) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Giants.

The same applies to Josh Gordon (knee), but given that both starting receivers were able to log their usual allotment of snaps this past Sunday against Washington, we'd expect the duo to play Thursday. Confirmation of that outcome, either way, will arrive about 90 minutes before the Patriots' 8:20 ET kickoff. Five games into the 2019 season, Edelman leads the Patriots in catches (29), targets (41) and receiving yards (336), to go along with a pair of TDs.

