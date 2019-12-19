Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable for Week 16

Edelman (knee/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bills after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

We'd expect Edelman to continue to tough things this weekend, though his Week 16 "questionable" injury designation is legitimate enough for fantasy managers to want to verify his status prior to Saturday's 4:30 ET kickoff. Edelman's normally robust workload took a bit of a dip (40 of a possible 65 snaps) in this past Sunday's win over the Bengals, so it remains to be seen if the Patriots' top pass catcher -- who has reportedly been dealing with some tendon damage in his left knee -- will approach Saturday's tilt any closer to full strength and in turn log an increased allotment of snaps.