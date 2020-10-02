Edelman (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

As Cox notes, Edelman has been limited in all but one Patriots practice this season, but he's been able to suit up for all three of the team's games to date, logging a 15/259/0 stat line (on 24 targets) in the process. Edelman's status for Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff is worth verifying, but we expect him to be a go and continue to serve as a key target for QB Cam Newton in a game versus undefeated Kansas City that could well feature a more pass-oriented attack than the Patriots employed in their run-heavy Week 3 win over the Raiders.