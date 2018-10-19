Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable for Week 7

Edelman (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Edelman -- who was one of 10 players listed as questionable by the Patriots -- was able to practice in limited fashion all week, so we expect the team's slot ace to be a go this weekend. His status is, however, worth verifying in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.

