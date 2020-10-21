Edelman (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Edelman continues to manage a knee issue, but he's played in all five of the Patriots' games to date. The veteran pass catcher brought in two of his six targets for eight yards and completed both of his passing attempts for 38 yards in the team's Week 6 loss to the Broncos. Edelman and his teammates thus will look to rebound this weekend against the 49ers, who beat the Rams 24-16 on Sunday night.
