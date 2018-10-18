Patriots' Julian Edelman: Logs another limited practice

Edelman (heel) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Edelman was also limited Wednesday, but the fact that he's been able to participate in both of the Patriots' Week 7 practices suggests that his heel issue is probably minor. That said, it's plausible that he'll end up with a "questionable" tag for this weekend's game against the Bears. It's a 1:00 ET kickoff, however, ensuring that those invested in Edelman this week will know his playing status before the first wave of games Sunday.

