Edelman (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.
Per Ben Volin of The Boston Globe, Edelman's practice reps were managed during training camp, but his expectation is that the Patriots' top pass-catcher will be fine for Sunday's season opener versus Miami. We'll track Edelman's status leading up to the contest, but we suspect that he'll head into Week 1 either listed as questionable (but in line to play) or free from an injury designation.
