Patriots' Julian Edelman: Logs limited practice Thursday

Edelman (knee/shoulder) returned to a limited practice Thursday.

Edelman's absence from practice Wednesday can be filed under rep management and his return to a limited session Thursday puts the receiver on track to play Sunday against the Bengals. There's a good chance, however, that the Patriots will still list Edelman as questionable for the team's Week 15 contest come Friday.

