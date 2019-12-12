Patriots' Julian Edelman: Logs limited practice Thursday
Edelman (knee/shoulder) returned to a limited practice Thursday.
Edelman's absence from practice Wednesday can be filed under rep management and his return to a limited session Thursday puts the receiver on track to play Sunday against the Bengals. There's a good chance, however, that the Patriots will still list Edelman as questionable for the team's Week 15 contest come Friday.
