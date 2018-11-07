Patriots' Julian Edelman: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Edelman (ankle) was listed as limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Edelman logged 64 of 71 snaps on offense in Sunday night's win over the Packers, hauling in six of his 10 targets for 71 yards, rushing twice for 28 yards and completing a 37-yard pass. With no reported setbacks in that contest, we'll assume that Edelman's Wednesday limitations were maintenance-related.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Contributes in three ways•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suits up Sunday night•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Expected to play Sunday night•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Returns to limited practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz have exceeded Jamey Eisenberg's expectations so far in 2018,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Last week proved it - Josh Gordon is back. He's integrated into the Patriots' offense, and...
-
Dez a factor in New Orleans?
Dez Bryant is joining the New Orleans Saints. What does it mean for Fantasy?
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...