Patriots' Julian Edelman: Logs limited practice Wednesday

Edelman (ankle) was listed as limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Edelman logged 64 of 71 snaps on offense in Sunday night's win over the Packers, hauling in six of his 10 targets for 71 yards, rushing twice for 28 yards and completing a 37-yard pass. With no reported setbacks in that contest, we'll assume that Edelman's Wednesday limitations were maintenance-related.

